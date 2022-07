Disclaimer

Mafia Begins (MB) text based rpg games accepts no responsibility for the actions of its members i.e. Self harm, Vandalism, Suicide, Homicide, Genocide, Drug abuse, Changes in sexual orientation, Bestiality. Mafia Begins will not be held responsible and does not encourage any of the above actions or any other form of anti social behaviour. Although MB is highly addictive we encourage you to spend time with your family and loved ones, do not forget them. Remember MB is just a game, if you hit someone with a hammer in real life, they may not just go to hospital.





Terms

1) The Terms of Service below can be changed at any time. A major change to these Terms of Service will be announced but it is the responsibility of the player (best rpg game 2011) to be aware of and comply to these Terms of Service at all times. Failure to be in compliance with these Terms of Service may result in the immediate deletion of your account.

2) In addition to these Terms of Service, there is a page of online rpg games Rules. Anything stated in the online rpg games Rules is in Addition to the Terms of Service and does not cancel anything in the Terms of Service. By agreeing to the text based games Rules, you agree to the Terms of Service and by agreeing to the Terms of Service, you agree to the text based rpg game rules.

3) Players agree to abide by all rpg game rules and understand that any violation will result in a given punishment.

4) You are only allowed to have one account per individual. Players found to have multiple accounts also known as "multis" will have the main account jailed and all other accounts jailed.

5) Any action within your account you are responsible for. This includes posting an illegal/offensive picture within your account and all message board postings and information exchanged in chat.

6) Every player must respect every other player and individual in society. You must not discriminate against someone because of his or her age, gender, skin color, sexual preference, religion or personal beliefs. Any player found to be actively discriminating against another player or member of society in any way, will have their accounts terminated and further action may be taken. This includes, without limitation, character name, message board posts and chat rooms. Account sharing is also against the game rules.

7) Mafia Begins encourages and allows users to post and/or exchange opinions, information, and ideas. These may appear in shops, faction descriptions, message boards or chat. Please be advised that these player generated opinions, information and ideas do not necessarily reflect the views of Mafia Begins. While we occasionally do monitor player generated content, in no event does Mafia Begins assume or have any responsibility or liability for any of this content or for any claims, damages or losses resulting from their use and/or appearance on or in conjunction with this Site or elsewhere. Users remain individually responsible for their ideas, messages and opinions. However, Mafia Begins still has the right to modify/delete and refuse to post any player generated content that violates these Terms and Conditions. We can also remove the privileges of the users that violate these Terms and Conditions.

8) Donations and/or payments of any sort made to Mafia Begins towards running and maintenance costs and/or any other premium features made through an online vendor are non-refundable.

9) Mafia Begins does not guarantee or make any representations regarding the use or the results of donating/paying through sites such as paypal with regard to their correctness, accuracy, reliability or otherwise. The entire risk is carried by you (i.e. not Mafia Begins). You assume the complete cost of any necessary servicing, repair or correction.

10) Players agree not to, through software or other methods, interfere with the site operation and page content. Players agree to follow all administrator requests and instructions.

11) Other sections of the game may have it's own rules (such as the chat rooms.) These rules are an addition to the Terms of Service and not a replacement. Violation of these rules is considered to be a violation of the Terms of Service and will be dealt with accordingly. Please make yourself familiar with all game rules before playing. Failure to be familiar with the game rules is not an excuse for breaking them and will not be accepted as a defense of your account.

12) This site and all the materials contained on it are distributed and transferred on an "AS AVAILABLE" and "AS IS" basis, without warranties of any kind, either implied or express. To the fullest extent permissible under the applicable law, Mafia Begins disclaims all warranties, implied or express, including, without limitation, warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Mafia Begins does not guarantee that the functions or materials contained within this site will be uninterrupted and error-free, that defects will be corrected, or that this site and the servers that make it available are free of viruses and other harmful components.

13) Mafia Begins does not guarantee or make any representations regarding the use or the results of the use of the materials within this site with regard to their correctness, accuracy, reliability or otherwise. The entire risk is carried by you (i.e. not Mafia Begins). You assume the complete cost of any necessary servicing, repair or correction.

14) To the fullest extent permissible pursuant to applicable law, Mafia Begins, It's Affiliates, and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees, licensors, representatives and third part providers to this site will not be liable for damages of any kind including, without limitation, incidental, indirect, special, consequential, compensatory or any similar damages, that may result from the use of, or the inability to use, the materials contained on this site, whether the material is supplied by Mafia Begins or any third party.

15) Not withstanding the foregoing, in no event shall Mafia Begins have any liability to you for any claims, damages, losses, and causes of action (whether in contract, tort or otherwise).

16) Any individual who attempts to hack, gain unauthorized entry, reverse engineer or affect the system integrity of Mafia Begins (including attempting to access any internal part of the game from an offsite location) will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

17) The censorship and decency maintained internally in the factions is a choice by the faction administration. What is and what is not acceptable in this situation is up to the faction administration provided that it does not break any game decency laws.

18) Any uploaded files, be it pictures or text files and mail sent or received are not the responsibility of Mafia Begins, but responsibility of the player that uploaded the file or sent the mail.

19) Mafia Begins takes no responsibility for content published by users of this site.

20) Mafia Begins text based games reserves the right to terminate any account with or without reason, at any time regardless of donator status.





TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SUPPLY

This page (together with the documents referred to on it) tells you the terms and conditions on which we supply any of the products ("Products") listed on our website www.mafiabegins.com ("our site") to you.

Please read these terms and conditions carefully before ordering any Products from our site. You should understand that by ordering any of our Products, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. You should print a copy of these terms and conditions for future reference.

Please fill out and click on the button marked "Register" on the Register window if you accept them. Please understand that if you refuse to accept these terms and conditions, you will not be able to order any Products from our site.





INFORMATION ABOUT US

www.mafiabegins.com is a site operated by ETurningPoint LLC, a private company limited by shares registered in United States of America the State of Washington and whose registered office is at Bothell, Washington, ("we" or "us").



YOUR STATUS

By placing an order through our site, you warrant that you are legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and you are at least 18 years old.





HOW THE CONTRACT IS FORMED BETWEEN YOU AND US

After placing an order, you will receive an e-mail from us acknowledging that we have received your order. Please note that this does not mean that your order has been accepted. Your order constitutes an offer to us to buy a Product. All orders are subject to acceptance by us, and we will confirm such acceptance to you by sending you an e-mail that confirms that the Product has been dispatched (the "Confirmation"). The contract between us (the "Contract") will only be formed when we send you the Confirmation.

The Contract will relate only to those Products whose dispatch we have confirmed in the Confirmation. We will not be obliged to supply any other Products which may have been part of your order until the dispatch of such Products has been confirmed in a separate Confirmation.





CONSUMER RIGHTS

If you are contracting as a consumer, you may cancel a Contract at any time within seven working days, beginning on the day after you received the Products. In this case, you will receive a full refund of the price paid for the Products in accordance with our refunds policy, set out below.

To cancel a Contract, you must inform us in writing. You must also return the Product(s) to us immediately, in the same condition in which you received them, and at your own cost and risk. You have a legal obligation to take reasonable care of the Products while they are in your possession. If you fail to comply with this obligation, we may have a right of action against you for compensation. Due to the nature of "Mafia Begins Donatorship", you will not have any right to cancel a Contract for the supply of this Product.

This provision does not affect your statutory rights.





AVAILABILITY AND DELIVERY

Your order will be fulfilled by the time and date set out in the Confirmation or, if no delivery time is specified, then within a reasonable time of the date of the Confirmation, unless there are exceptional circumstances.





RISK AND TITLE

The Products will be at your risk from the time of delivery.

Ownership of the Products will only pass to you when we receive full payment of all sums due in respect of the Products, including delivery charges.





PRICE AND PAYMENT

The price of any Products will be as quoted on our site from time to time, except in cases of obvious error. These prices include VAT, but exclude delivery costs, which will be added to the total amount due.

Prices are liable to change at any time, but changes will not affect orders in respect of which we have already sent you a Confirmation.

We will normally verify prices as part of our dispatch procedures so that, where a Product's correct price is less than our stated price, we will charge the lower amount when dispatching the Product to you. If a Product's correct price is higher than the price stated on our site, we will normally, at our discretion, either contact you for instructions before dispatching the Product, or reject your order and notify you of such rejection.

We are under no obligation to provide the Product to you at the incorrect (lower) price, even after we have sent you a Dispatch Confirmation, if the pricing error is obvious and unmistakeable and could have reasonably been recognised by you as a mis-pricing.

Payment for all Products must be by Paypal.





OUR REFUNDS POLICY

When you return a Product to us:

(a) because you have cancelled the Contract between us within the seven-day cooling-off period, as set out above, we will process the refund due to you as soon as possible and, in any case, within 30 days of the day you have given notice of your cancellation. In this case, we will refund the price of the Product in full, including the cost of sending the item to you. However, you will be responsible for the cost of returning the item to us; and/or

(b) for any other reason (for instance, because have notified us that you do not agree to any change in these terms and conditions or in any of our policies, or because you claim that the Product is defective), we will examine the returned Product and will notify you of your refund via e-mail within a reasonable period of time. We will usually process the refund due to you as soon as possible and, in any case, within 30 days of the day we confirmed to you via e-mail that you were entitled to a refund for the defective Product. Products returned by you because of a defect will be refunded in full, including a refund of the delivery charges for sending the item to you and the cost incurred by you in returning the item to us.

We will usually refund any money received from you using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase.





OUR LIABILITY

We warrant to you that any Product purchased from us through our site is of satisfactory quality and reasonably fit for all the purposes for which products of the kind are commonly supplied.

Our liability for losses you suffer as a result of us breaking this agreement including deliberate breaches is strictly limited to the purchase price of the Product you purchased and any losses which are a foreseeable consequence of us breaking the agreement. Losses are foreseeable where they could be contemplated by you and us at the time your order is accepted by us.

This does not include or limit in any way our liability:

(a) For death or personal injury caused by our negligence;

(b) Under section 2(3) of the Consumer Protection Act 1987;

(c) For fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; or

(d) For any matter for which it would be illegal for us to exclude, or attempt to exclude, our liability.



We are not responsible for indirect losses which happen as a side effect of the main loss or damage and which are not foreseeable by you and us and even if such losses result from a deliberate breach of these terms and conditions of supply by us that would entitle you to terminate the contract between us, including but not limited to:

(a) loss of income or revenue

(b) loss of business

(c) loss of profits or contracts

(d) loss of anticipated savings

(e) loss of data

(f) loss of data, or

(g) waste of management or office time however arising and whether caused by tort (including negligence), breach of contract or otherwise, even if foreseeable;

provided that this clause shall not prevent claims for loss of or damage to your tangible property that fall within the terms of the clauses above or any other claims for direct financial loss that are not excluded by any of categories (a) to (g) inclusive of this clause.

Where you buy any Product from a third party seller through our site, the seller's individual liability will be set out in the seller's terms and conditions.





IMPORT DUTY

If you order Products from our site for delivery outside the UK, they may be subject to import duties and taxes which are levied when the delivery reaches the specified destination. You will be responsible for payment of any such import duties and taxes. Please note that we have no control over these charges and cannot predict their amount. Please contact your local customs office for further information before placing your order.

Please also note that you must comply with all applicable laws and regulations of the country for which the products are destined. We will not be liable for any breach by you of any such laws.





WRITTEN COMMUNICATIONS

Applicable laws require that some of the information or communications we send to you should be in writing. When using our site, you accept that communication with us will be mainly electronic. We will contact you by e-mail or provide you with information by posting notices on our website. For contractual purposes, you agree to this electronic means of communication and you acknowledge that all contracts, notices, information and other communications that we provide to you electronically comply with any legal requirement that such communications be in writing. This condition does not affect your statutory rights.





NOTICES

All notices given by you to us must be given to ETurningPoint LLC at webmaster@omaif.net. We may give notice to you at either the e-mail or postal address you provide to us when placing an order or by posting notices on our site. Notice will be deemed received and properly served immediately when posted on our website, 24 hours after an e-mail is sent, or three days after the date of posting of any letter. In proving the service of any notice, it will be sufficient to prove, in the case of a letter, that such letter was properly addressed, stamped and placed in the post and, in the case of an e-mail, that such e-mail was sent to the specified e-mail address of the addressee.





TRANSFER OF RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS

The contract between you and us is binding on you and us and on our respective successors and assigns.

You may not transfer, assign, charge or otherwise dispose of a Contract, or any of your rights or obligations arising under it, without our prior written consent.

We may transfer, assign, charge, sub-contract or otherwise dispose of a Contract, or any of our rights or obligations arising under it, at any time during the term of the Contract.





EVENTS OUTSIDE OUR CONTROL

We will not be liable or responsible for any failure to perform, or delay in performance of, any of our obligations under a Contract that is caused by events outside our reasonable control (Force Majeure Event). A Force Majeure Event includes any act, event, non-happening, omission or accident beyond our reasonable control and includes in particular (without limitation) the following: (a) Strikes, lock-outs or other industrial action. (b) Civil commotion, riot, invasion, terrorist attack or threat of terrorist attack, war (whether declared or not) or threat or preparation for war. (c) Fire, explosion, storm, flood, earthquake, subsidence, epidemic or other natural disaster. (d) Impossibility of the use of railways, shipping, aircraft, motor transport or other means of public or private transport. (e) Impossibility of the use of public or private telecommunications networks. (f) The acts, decrees, legislation, regulations or restrictions of any government. Our performance under any Contract is deemed to be suspended for the period that the Force Majeure Event continues, and we will have an extension of time for performance for the duration of that period. We will use our reasonable endeavours to bring the Force Majeure Event to a close or to find a solution by which our obligations under the Contract may be performed despite the Force Majeure Event.





WAIVER

If we fail, at any time during the term of a Contract, to insist upon strict performance of any of your obligations under the Contract or any of these terms and conditions, or if we fail to exercise any of the rights or remedies to which we are entitled under the Contract, this shall not constitute a waiver of such rights or remedies and shall not relieve you from compliance with such obligations. A waiver by us of any default shall not constitute a waiver of any subsequent default. No waiver by us of any of these terms and conditions shall be effective unless it is expressly stated to be a waiver and is communicated to you in writing in accordance with the notice provisions above.





SEVERABILITY

If any of these terms and Conditions or any provisions of a Contract are determined by any competent authority to be invalid, unlawful or unenforceable to any extent, such term, condition or provision will to that extent be severed from the remaining terms, conditions and provisions which will continue to be valid to the fullest extent permitted by law.





ENTIRE AGREEMENT

These terms and conditions and any document expressly referred to in them represent the entire agreement between us in relation to the subject matter of any Contract and supersede any prior agreement, understanding or arrangement between us, whether oral or in writing. We each acknowledge that, in entering into a Contract, neither of us has relied on any representation, undertaking or promise given by the other or be implied from anything said or written in negotiations between us prior to such Contract except as expressly stated in these terms and conditions. We intend to rely upon these terms and conditions and any document expressly referred to in them in relation to the subject matter of any Contract. While we accept responsibility for statements and representations made by our duly authorised agents, please make sure you ask for any variations from these terms and conditions to be confirmed in writing.





OUR RIGHT TO VARY THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

We have the right to revise and amend these terms and conditions from time to time to reflect changes in market conditions affecting our business, changes in technology, changes in payment methods, changes in relevant laws and regulatory requirements and changes in our system's capabilities. You will be subject to the policies and terms and conditions in force at the time that you order products from us, unless any change to those policies or these terms and conditions is required to be made by law or governmental authority (in which case it will apply to orders previously placed by you), or if we notify you of the change to those policies or these terms and conditions before we send you the Confirmation (in which case we have the right to assume that you have accepted the change to the terms and conditions, unless you notify us to the contrary within seven working days of receipt by you of the Products).